POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US trade representative Tai due in SA for Agoa forum
Ramaphosa to address SA after Springbok’s Rugby World Cup victory
29 October 2023 - 16:50
US trade representative Katherine Tai is expected to arrive in SA on Tuesday ahead of the US-Africa trade summit this week.
Johannesburg will host the meeting of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), the US trade and investment programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. ..
