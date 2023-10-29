Medium-term budget preview: what keeps Godongwana up at night
Support for ailing state-owned companies is likely to remain a drag on fiscus
29 October 2023 - 19:34
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presents the 2023 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday against a backdrop of low economic growth, high government debt and insufficient taxes.
Other issues include the country’s energy and transport crises, high unemployment, the public sector wage bill, rising inflation, the effect of geopolitical events and SA’s coming general election...
