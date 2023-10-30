EDITORIAL: Medium-term budget will need credibility
SA can’t carry on handing over huge chunks of taxpayer cash to address SOE failures caused by bad governance and political interference
30 October 2023 - 05:00
When ratings agencies and international investors point to how important the strength of SA’s institutions is to keeping the country investible, the Treasury is right up there on that list of institutions.
It’s important to see the medium-term budget in that context. The transparency and predictability of SA’s national budget process has been an important part of building the Treasury’s credibility as an institution since 1994. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.