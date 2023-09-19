‘Unlawful and illegal’: Joburg’s roadblock debt collectors run into trouble
Legal experts say securing payments can only be pursued through lawful civil process
19 September 2023 - 05:00
The legal fraternity has dismissed as “unlawful and illegal” a controversial decision by the cash-strapped Johannesburg metro to enforce revenue collection at roadblocks to recover billions of rand in rates and taxes owed to the city.
This is after finance political head Dada Morero said the city’s group finance officials will join certain roadblocks conducted by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) “to engage with residents on outstanding fees” on their municipal accounts...
