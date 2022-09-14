×

National

Joburg starting to ‘look and feel better’, says mayor

DA-led coalition says its till has much work to do after achieving 25 of 38 key interventions besides projects ‘we had not initially set our sights on’

14 September 2022 - 19:05 Luyolo Mkentane

Mpho Phalatse, Joburg's under-fire mayor says SA’s richest metro — which is dogged by a R300bn infrastructure backlog — is well on its way to recovery, exceeding revenue-collection targets by billions of rand over the past eight months.

Phalatse, together with her mayoral cabinet, held a briefing on Wednesday to discuss the metro’s progress implementing service delivery initiatives, noting that the work done had restored hope and dignity in the lives of residents...

