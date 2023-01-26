National

Joburg unveils plan to stop load-shedding that will cost R400m

Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the metro, which has a budget of R77.3bn for financial 2022/2023, will approach development finance institutions

BL Premium
26 January 2023 - 15:41 Luyolo Mkentane

The cash-strapped City of Johannesburg — which has not been spared the devastating effects of continued and deepening power cuts — has unveiled a yet-to-be-funded multimillion-rand plan that could advert up to stage 3 load-shedding in the short- to medium-term.

Executive mayor Mpho Phalatse said Thursday the multiparty government and the metro’s power utility, City Power, had a plan to mitigate and ultimately end the rolling blackouts in SA’s economic hub...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.