National

Local government is spiralling downwards, says Salga

‘We are faced with instability, which remains a high risk across all our municipalities’

07 November 2022 - 13:59 Luyolo Mkentane

The SA Local Government Association (Salga) in Gauteng says local government is on a downward trajectory, is dogged by a trust deficit and needs to be capacitated to deliver its mandate of basic services to communities.

Salga is the employer body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, which are at the coalface of service delivery. Most of these municipalities  have been run into the ground due to maladministration, looting and corruption, while others are struggling to pay staff salaries and employment benefits, and deliver basic services...

