Political point scoring blamed for fleet management mess

21 November 2022 - 20:14 Luyolo MKentane

One of the companies involved in the City of Johannesburg’s fleet management saga has denied withdrawing its vehicles used to deliver municipal services, saying it was a victim of a political war ravaging the city.

Senzo Tsabedze, CEO of fleet management company Afrirent, which provides the metro with more than 2,600 vehicles used by the city’s entities including JMPD [metro police], Johannesburg Water, Pikitup, Metrobus, Emergency Management Services, City Parks and Joburg Roads Agency, said on Monday the company had taken a decision not to ground its fleet contracted to the municipality...

