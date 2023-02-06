Business Day TV talks to Louis Storm from Vega Capital
Free trade with Chinese businesses under the thumb of the Communist Party is a delusion
The government needs to fulfil its promises of enhancing the crime-fighting capacity of law enforcement agencies made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his January 8 ANC statement
Following his election at the ANC’s national conference in December, Mashatile is expected to become President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second in command
Up to 7,500 home solar and battery customers will be enlisted to create a virtual power plant
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Growers eye lower prices of fertiliser and hope for a bumper crop
Mentor says when he heard the news of the untimely death of the talented young player he got goosebumps
But pop superstar loses again in the prestigious Album of the Year category, this time to UK singer Harry Styles
Johannesburg, SA’s biggest metro that is dogged by cash flow challenges, will engage financial institutions and finance minister Enoch Godongwana to stabilise the city’s finances and raise the R5bn the municipality owes service providers, finance MMC and ANC caucus leader Dada Morero said.
In an interview with Business Day on Monday after the swearing-in of Al Jama-ah executive mayor Thapelo Amad’s 10 members of the mayoral committee , Morero said the responsibility to fix the metro’s financial crisis now rests with the multiparty coalition including the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance (PA) and ATM...
Joburg to engage finance minister over R5bn it owes service providers
MMC and ANC caucus leader Dada Morero said his department would look at various options to stabilise the municipality’s finances, such as using the city's assets to raise capital
