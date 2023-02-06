National

Joburg to engage finance minister over R5bn it owes service providers

MMC and ANC caucus leader Dada Morero said his department would look at various options to stabilise the municipality’s finances, such as using the city's assets to raise capital

06 February 2023 - 16:13 Luyolo Mkentane

Johannesburg, SA’s biggest metro that is dogged by cash flow challenges, will engage financial institutions and finance minister Enoch Godongwana to stabilise the city’s finances and raise the R5bn the municipality owes service providers, finance MMC and ANC caucus leader Dada Morero said.

In an interview with Business Day on Monday after the swearing-in of Al Jama-ah executive mayor Thapelo Amad’s 10 members of the mayoral committee , Morero said the responsibility to fix the metro’s financial crisis now rests with the multiparty coalition including the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance (PA) and ATM...

