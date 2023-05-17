Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Labour federation Cosatu has called for a “capable mayor” to be appointed in SA’s richest and biggest metro of Johannesburg, 12 days into Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda’s role as the city’s first resident.
In a statement on Wednesday, Cosatu Gauteng chair Amos Monyela and provincial secretary Louisa Modikwe expressed concern over the metro’s leadership instability, saying: “Since September last year, the council has been a political battlefield where the interests of parties have succeeded the interests of the residents."..
Cosatu calls for a ‘capable mayor’ to lead Johannesburg metro
Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is facing allegations of scamming people into investing in an illegal investment/funeral scheme
