National

Cosatu calls for a ‘capable mayor’ to lead Johannesburg metro

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is facing allegations of scamming people into investing in an illegal investment/funeral scheme

BL Premium
17 May 2023 - 15:43 Luyolo Mkentane

Labour federation Cosatu has called for a “capable mayor” to be appointed in SA’s richest and biggest metro of Johannesburg, 12 days into Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda’s role as the city’s first resident.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cosatu Gauteng chair Amos Monyela and provincial secretary Louisa Modikwe expressed concern over the metro’s leadership instability, saying: “Since September last year, the council has been a political battlefield where the interests of parties have succeeded the interests of the residents."..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.