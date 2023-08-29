Gcaleka has foot in the door to replace Mkhwebane as public protector
She needs a 60% majority in the National Assembly before her name is referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, who has been roundly criticised for her report on the Phala Phala issue, is likely to be the next head of the chapter 9 institution after parliament’s ad hoc committee nominated her for the role on Tuesday.
Gcaleka put her first foot into the office after she was endorsed by seven members of the 11-member ad hoc committee set up to find the next public protector. She still needs a 60% majority in the National Assembly before her name is referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment. With the ANC in the majority in parliament, this is likely to be a formality...
