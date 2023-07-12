National

Thirty-eight people to compete for public protector position

The seven-year non-renewable term of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ends on October 14

12 July 2023 - 17:55 Zimasa Matiwane
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
The parliamentary process to appoint a new public protector has begun with the release of 38 nominations.

Acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is on the list of candidates who have accepted nomination for the position.

Parliament has tasked the ad hoc committee to recommend her replacement by August 31.

The committee released a list of 38 nominations on Wednesday. It agreed that the names, including their redacted CVs, would be published for public comment until July 21. A shortlist will then be made followed by the announcement of the interview dates.

The public protector is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

The committee also published a list of people whose nominations were deemed invalid due to failure to submit an acceptance letter and supporting documents.

TimesLIVE

