Markets are betting on a peaceful resolution to US-SA tensions over Ukraine
The experiences of Asian manufacturers are examples that industrial policy is an evolutionary process of social change
Electricity minister says interventions by the power utility and government are ‘beginning to show results’
Opposition parties are preparing to take the acting public protector’s report on review
Spectacular rewards for private banking and wealth management group’s two most senior executive directors
Motor industry can no longer wait for the state to offer guidance on the future of EVs
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
Putin spent the week trying to reassure key constituencies, as doubts about his control among the government and business elite spread
Expectation is high for the 20-year-old Spaniard
Depreciation, maintenance and unnecessary features can sour the ownership experience
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka — criticised by opposition parties for her “nonsensical” report on Phala Phala absolving President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the robbery at his Limpopo game farm — has attempted to explain why her findings are at odds with those of the section 89 panel that found the president had a case to answer.
Gcaleka released the final report on the matter at a media briefing on Friday, where she said her investigation team found allegations of a potential violation of the executive ethics code by Ramaphosa related to the theft to be “unsubstantiated”...
High court could review ‘nonsensical’ Phala Phala report
Acting public protector says investigating team found ‘no conclusive evidence’ that Ramaphosa was involved in day-to-day work of farm
