National

High court could review ‘nonsensical’ Phala Phala report

Acting public protector says investigating team found ‘no conclusive evidence’ that Ramaphosa was involved in day-to-day work of farm

BL Premium
30 June 2023 - 14:08 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 02 July 2023 - 18:00

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka — criticised by opposition parties for her “nonsensical” report on Phala Phala absolving President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the robbery at his Limpopo game farm — has attempted to explain why her findings are at odds with those of the section 89 panel that found the president had a case to answer.

Gcaleka released the final report on the matter at a media briefing on Friday, where she said her investigation team found allegations of a potential violation of the executive ethics code by Ramaphosa related to the theft to be “unsubstantiated”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.