EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank’s halo slips over Phala Phala report
The Bank has found no fault with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala saga. But for all the institution’s hallowed image, it’s hard not to feel there’s been a giant cover-up
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mishandling of the $580,000 given to him by Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa, ostensibly to pay for some buffaloes from his Phala Phala farm, has had repercussions for the Reserve Bank.
After a year-long investigation, the Bank has concluded that the president did not contravene any foreign exchange control regulations — despite everyone knowing that he failed to declare the funds within 30 days, as required by law. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.