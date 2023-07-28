A closer look at the candidates for public protector
One of the candidates does not appear to meet the minimum requirements for the position, and another is the director of several companies
28 July 2023 - 14:53
The shortlist of public protector candidates has been announced by parliament. One of the candidates for the position of public protector does not appear to meet the minimum requirements for the position, and another is the director of several companies and might face conflicts of interest, a study by Corruption Watch has shown.
The eight shortlisted candidates are advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, advocate Oliver Josie, magistrate Johannah Ledwaba, Muvhango Lukhaimane, advocate Lynn Marais, Prof Boitumelo Mmusinyane, advocate Tommy Ntsewa and advocate Tseliso Thipanyane...
