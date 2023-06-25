Covid-19 fallout no excuse to avoid liquidation, court rules

Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
The financial fallout of Covid-19 lockdowns cannot be put forward as a basis to oppose liquidation applications, a Gauteng court has ruled.
A restaurant and bar in the tourist destination of Vilakazi Street in Soweto, Restaurant Vilakazi, has tried in vain to fend off a provisional liquidation launched by FNB over overdue debt...
