City Lodge finally recovers from Covid-19 pandemic losses

Hospitality group says it returned to profit in the year ended June 30, and will provide an earnings estimate in due course

20 June 2023 - 20:16 Katharine Child

Hotel group City Lodge has finally returned to profitability after three years of losses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the hospitality group didn’t provide an estimate in a statement on Tuesday, it said headline earnings per share “are expected to show a more than 100% improvement compared to the headline loss per share of 8.7c and EPS of 14.3 cents for the year ended 30 June 2022, before adjusting for any impairment reversals and/or charges and unrealised gains and losses”...

