City Lodge finally recovers from Covid-19 pandemic losses

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but there is a lot that has gone wrong
Bill seeks to establish a dedicated Land Court, as well as the Land Court of Appeal
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Madrid-born Pablo Franco Martin will be the second Spaniard in the Premier Soccer League
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Hotel group City Lodge has finally returned to profitability after three years of losses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the hospitality group didn’t provide an estimate in a statement on Tuesday, it said headline earnings per share “are expected to show a more than 100% improvement compared to the headline loss per share of 8.7c and EPS of 14.3 cents for the year ended 30 June 2022, before adjusting for any impairment reversals and/or charges and unrealised gains and losses”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
City Lodge finally recovers from Covid-19 pandemic losses
Hospitality group says it returned to profit in the year ended June 30, and will provide an earnings estimate in due course
Hotel group City Lodge has finally returned to profitability after three years of losses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the hospitality group didn’t provide an estimate in a statement on Tuesday, it said headline earnings per share “are expected to show a more than 100% improvement compared to the headline loss per share of 8.7c and EPS of 14.3 cents for the year ended 30 June 2022, before adjusting for any impairment reversals and/or charges and unrealised gains and losses”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.