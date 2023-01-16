National

SA needs a better tourism campaign to compete

16 January 2023 - 20:25 Katharine Child

East Africa’s tourism sector is posing stiff competition to SA, and has increased its travel numbers above pre-pandemic levels, prompting experts and hotel owners to intensify the marketing of the country as a global tourist destination.

Preliminary Airports Company SA (Acsa) data shows international Cape Town arrivals and departures for December combined reached 96% of 2019 levels, suggesting a good recovery, but that SA has room for growth...

