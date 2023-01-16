Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Government wants an open tender to compete with Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’
Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes economist Murendeni Nengovhela
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
The government and allied clan militias have forced the militants from swathes of territory since last August
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
The German company has nailed it again with the fully-electric X3, writes Phuti Mpyane
East Africa’s tourism sector is posing stiff competition to SA, and has increased its travel numbers above pre-pandemic levels, prompting experts and hotel owners to intensify the marketing of the country as a global tourist destination.
Preliminary Airports Company SA (Acsa) data shows international Cape Town arrivals and departures for December combined reached 96% of 2019 levels, suggesting a good recovery, but that SA has room for growth...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA needs a better tourism campaign to compete
East Africa’s tourism sector is posing stiff competition to SA, and has increased its travel numbers above pre-pandemic levels, prompting experts and hotel owners to intensify the marketing of the country as a global tourist destination.
Preliminary Airports Company SA (Acsa) data shows international Cape Town arrivals and departures for December combined reached 96% of 2019 levels, suggesting a good recovery, but that SA has room for growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.