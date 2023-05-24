Companies / Retail & Consumer

Creditors owed millions seek liquidation of Luxe Holdings

At least three firms, owed millions by Arthur Kaplan and NWJ jewellers, launch legal action against Aurora-linked company

24 May 2023 - 05:00 Katharine Child

At least three companies, owed millions by Arthur Kaplan and NWJ jewellers, have separately applied to the high court in Johannesburg for the liquidation of holding company Luxe Holdings, with one describing it as “hopeless at paying debts”.

A liquidation would place an independent practitioner in charge of the company. He or she would take over the reins from current directors and decide how to dispose of Luxe’s assets and divide up the proceeds among creditors...

