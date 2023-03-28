National

Companies cannot ignore liquidators even if they are not being liquidated, SCA rules

Ilima, a construction company, was placed in liquidation in 2010 and, at the time, held shares in Strategic Partners Group

BL Premium
28 March 2023 - 13:32 Tauriq Moosa

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has sounded a warning to all companies to take all liquidation proceedings seriously, even ones where they are not the company being liquidated.

Ilima, a construction company, was placed in liquidation in 2010 and, at the time, held shares in Strategic Partners Group (SPG). SPG is known for its work in the Gautrain Project. Ilima’s liquidators had to valuate Ilima’s SPG shares and distribute the proceeds to its creditors. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.