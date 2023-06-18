Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Izak Odendaal
From an industrial leviathan — the share price of which fetched as much as R43 at its 2015 peak — to a penny stock now, indebted Nampak’s protracted fall from grace could be reversed by its refreshed shrink-to-grow strategy under interim CEO Phil “the Knife” Roux.
The plan includes a resized proposed capital raise of up to R1bn, renegotiated debt terms, management shake-ups and a reconstituted independent board. The company’s more than 4,000 employees will share the pain: they are staring down the barrel of job cuts, salary freezes and less overtime as part of the plan to fix its lopsided capital structure. ..
Radical change sets Nampak on the path to resurrection
Armed with turnaround specialists and debt maturity extensions, it aims at a rights offer of up to R1bn
