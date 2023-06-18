Companies / Industrials

Radical change sets Nampak on the path to resurrection

Armed with turnaround specialists and debt maturity extensions, it aims at a rights offer of up to R1bn

18 June 2023 - 16:53

From an industrial leviathan — the share price of which fetched as much as R43 at its 2015 peak — to a penny stock now, indebted Nampak’s protracted fall from grace could be reversed by its refreshed shrink-to-grow strategy under interim CEO Phil “the Knife” Roux. 

The plan includes a resized proposed capital raise of up to R1bn, renegotiated debt terms, management shake-ups and a reconstituted independent board. The company’s more than 4,000 employees will share the pain: they are staring down the barrel of job cuts, salary freezes and less overtime as part of the plan to fix its lopsided capital structure. ..

