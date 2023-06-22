Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
DA bill is proposed as an alternative to the Treasury’s Public Procurement Bill
The DA is proposing a procurement bill which will do away with broad-based BEE (BBBEE) considerations in government contracts and replace it with the adoption by private companies tendering for government contracts of the sustainable development goals as defined by the UN.
But the proposed bill is likely to meet stiff opposition, with Cosatu acting national spokesperson Matthew Parks saying the federation would not support any attempt to scrap preferential procurement that includes support for emerging entrepreneurs, in particular black, coloured, Indian, women, youth or people with disabilities. ..
DA proposes bill to promote sustainable development goals through state procurement
