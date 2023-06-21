National

Eskom grid company on track for launch by the end of November

About R40bn of Eskom’s total debt of about R400bn will be allocated to the transmission company, which will operate the national grid

BL Premium
21 June 2023 - 23:15 Linda Ensor

Eskom is on track to spin off and put into operation its transmission company by the end of November as part of a sweeping overhaul of the cash-strapped power utility to improve its financial and operational performance.

The distribution and generation arms will be unbundled into separate companies later...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.