Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Ditsobotla: Two mayors and a funeral

Is the municipality in North West, a poster child for local government chaos, set to be dissolved again?

BL Premium
22 June 2023 - 05:00 NATASHA MARRIAN

Two mayors and a funeral — it may sound like a B-grade comedy, but it’s far from a laughing matter. 

The troubled Ditsobotla municipality in North West is imploding once again and could be dissolved for the second time in just over a year. The record of dysfunction and chaos stretches back to at least 2017, when workers set fire to the municipal building. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.