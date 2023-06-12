Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: Conflict paralyses Ramaphosa in building consensus

The president owes his political life to harmful ideologues he keeps in key ministries

12 June 2023 - 05:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa is too conflicted to build real consensus between the state and business.

On the surface there appears to be some kind of momentum. Businesses have stepped in to help the state see off the three horsemen of the SA apocalypse: Eskom, Transnet and crime...

