WATCH: Focus on growth at Africa CEO Forum

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane

12 June 2023 - 21:00
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDR DAVYDOV
As the frequency of global crises increases, Africa must prioritise building independent, robust and thriving economies. This was the focus of the Africa CEO summit, says Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane, who attended the event. She spoke to Business Day TV about what African leaders are focusing on right now.

