National

Cabinet to consider moving Brics summit to China to avoid Putin arrest

China card may be played to protect Russian President Vladimir Putin at summit in ICC-free zone

BL Premium
06 June 2023 - 23:08 Thando Maeko

The cabinet is to consider a recommendation on Wednesday to move the annual Brics summit to China, following a legal opinion by a technical team appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into the legal implications of hosting Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

According to people familiar with the matter, SA is also considering co-chairing this year’s annual Brics summit with China, a move that would solve the political conundrum of avoiding Putin’s arrest...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.