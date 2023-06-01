National

Pandor says there’s no plan to move Brics summit

01 June 2023 - 22:49 Thando Maeko

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor dismissed reports on Thursday that the government is considering moving the annual Brics summit to another country to prevent arrest of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The possibility of Putin’s attendance at the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) summit in August has become a political conundrum for SA, which under international law is compelled to arrest Russia’s leader should he land in the country. The International Criminal Court (ICC) in March issued a warrant of arrest for Putin in relation to the alleged forced deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia...

