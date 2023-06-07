National

Measures being taken to provide electricity to critical facilities, says Gordhan

But government is still appealing against court ruling that load-shedding is unconstitutional

BL Premium
07 June 2023 - 19:38 Linda Ensor

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says technical assessments are being made of critical establishments to determine whether they can be connected to the grid during load-shedding, and if not then alternative measures will be sought to provide them with electricity. 

He stressed when answering a question by IFP MP Elphas Buthelezi in the National Assembly on Wednesday that there was no lack of willingness on the part of the government or Eskom to ensure that critical facilities received electricity as required, but there were technical and practical impediments that had to be overcome. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.