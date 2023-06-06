Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Migration from Eskom has begun

Power utility’s sales are likely to decline 2% a year, says Fitch

06 June 2023 - 05:00

In normal circumstances, one might expect a state electricity producer to want to sell as much of its product as possible. But these are hardly normal times, as stage 6 load-shedding becomes a semi-permanent feature of our lives, another tangible symptom of the death spiral that SA’s state-owned companies find themselves in. 

In the scramble for solutions, the private sector is set to take a more prominent role in electricity production and rail and water concessions. It is a belated admission that the state, beset by corruption and policy drift, cannot do it alone. ..

