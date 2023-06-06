National

Joburg council to double service delivery efforts, says mayor

Kabelo Gwamanda undertakes to address joblessness, load-shedding, housing and crime

06 June 2023 - 19:20 Luyolo Mkentane

Under pressure to deliver, Johannesburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on Tuesday undertook to address unemployment, persistent load-shedding, housing and crime in his plans to ramp up service delivery.

Delivering his maiden state of the city address at the council chambers on Tuesday, Gwamanda also undertook to fix the municipality’s “fragile” financial state and roll out rooftop solar installations to cushion the poor against load-shedding...

