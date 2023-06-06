Companies / Property

Pick n Pay calls off purchase of new Gauteng distribution centre

Developer Fortress retains 100% ownership, while Pick n Pay will lease the property for 15 years on a triple net lease

BL Premium
06 June 2023 - 13:12 Denise Mhlanga

Pick n Pay has called off plans to buy 60% of its new distribution centre at Eastport in Gauteng as the JSE-listed retailer takes a more prudent approach to capital investment amid a sluggish economy.

In May last year Pick n Pay told Business Day it had secured long-term funding at a competitive interest rate to fund the purchase...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.