National

Eskom burns up R8bn of diesel in two months for emergency power

Utility on track to surpass this fiscal year what the it spent in the previous two combined

BL Premium
05 June 2023 - 22:59 Denene Erasmus

Eskom has spent almost R8bn on diesel to power emergency generation reserves in April and May, a rate that puts it on track to surpass this fiscal year what the utility spent in the previous two fiscal years combined as it struggles with the worst load-shedding in its history.

With few other short-term solutions available, both Eskom and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa have said that the utility would have to rely on its diesel-power open-cycle gas turbines — meant to be used for emergencies or during peak demand periods — to compensate for the poor performance of its coal-fired generation fleet and ease load-shedding during the winter months...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.