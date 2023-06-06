Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Fear not, the ANC will save us from robots with load-shedding and cable theft

I’m not ready for a world in which my immortal soul gets deleted because I was short of R99 on a debit order

BL Premium
06 June 2023 - 05:00

American regulators have given permission for Elon Musk’s Neuralink implantable brain-computer interface to start human testing, which means we might soon be able to fulfil the evolutionary potential of a million years and start arguing with strangers on the internet inside our own heads.  

Some experts have urged caution, reminding us of our tech overlords’ tendency to oversell the capabilities of their new nightmare machines, whether self-driving cars or the plagiarism combine-harvesters we’re being told to call “artificial intelligence”.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.