Economy

Power cuts drag business confidence to Covid-19 levels

Only about a quarter of respondents are satisfied with the current operating conditions, according to the RMB/BER BCI

BL Premium
07 June 2023 - 12:04

Local business confidence fell for the fifth straight month and to its lowest level since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, as SA’s ongoing power crisis weighs on profitability, according to the latest Rand Merchant Bank (RMB)/Bureau for Economic Research (BER) business confidence index (BCI).

The index fell by nine index points from the first quarter to 27 in the second quarter of 2023, coming at levels last seen in 2020. That suggests that only about one in every four respondents were satisfied with the prevailing business conditions...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.