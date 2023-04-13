National

New targets to end energy crisis on the cards as reality hits Ramokgopa

Benchmarks of 2022 set to be missed

13 April 2023 - 15:04 Thando Maeko
The newly appointed electricity minister gave a strong indication on Thursday that the government is likely to miss its targets to end load-shedding as set out in the 2022 energy plan as reality hits home for Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Speaking to Business Day on the sidelines of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s annual investment conference, Ramokgopa said he would present his proposals for adjusting the targets of the plan to the cabinet within the coming weeks...

