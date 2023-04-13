EDITORIAL: From volte-face on Thabo Bester to Eskom volt farce

Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Research from SBG Securities says major banks could end up big winners from the power crisis as the sprint to solar accelerates
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
One shouldn’t be too surprised by the department of correctional services’ recent U-turn on rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his Lazarus-like return from the dead. After all, it’s a lowly unit in a government hell-bent on turning the one-eighty into an art form. Even the perennially flip-flopping EFF must be taking notes.
Just last week the electricity state of disaster — willed into being two months ago by a government all out of ideas — was downgraded to a garden-variety crisis. No material change precipitated the volte-face: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s A-team simply decided that the government could, in fact, use the legislation at its disposal to manage its own incompetence.
Then there was Eskom. Not a week after announcing the corruption-riven utility wouldn’t have to disclose its irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its annual financial statements, finance minister Enoch Godongwana was tap-dancing his way out of the quicksand. The Treasury now says it will delay the exemption to allow for input from the auditor-general and Eskom’s auditors. It’s a poor PR comeback that belies the mind-bending absurdity of not consulting either in the first place.
This is more parody than governance; a tragicomedy of rule. It’s not just that Ramaphosa’s indecision and insipid leadership have finally filtered down to all levels of his administration. It’s indicative of a government that believes it can abdicate responsibility on a whim. It’s hubris of the highest order.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: From volte-face on Thabo Bester to Eskom volt farce
The government’s flip-flops show hubris of the highest order
One shouldn’t be too surprised by the department of correctional services’ recent U-turn on rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his Lazarus-like return from the dead. After all, it’s a lowly unit in a government hell-bent on turning the one-eighty into an art form. Even the perennially flip-flopping EFF must be taking notes.
Just last week the electricity state of disaster — willed into being two months ago by a government all out of ideas — was downgraded to a garden-variety crisis. No material change precipitated the volte-face: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s A-team simply decided that the government could, in fact, use the legislation at its disposal to manage its own incompetence.
Then there was Eskom. Not a week after announcing the corruption-riven utility wouldn’t have to disclose its irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its annual financial statements, finance minister Enoch Godongwana was tap-dancing his way out of the quicksand. The Treasury now says it will delay the exemption to allow for input from the auditor-general and Eskom’s auditors. It’s a poor PR comeback that belies the mind-bending absurdity of not consulting either in the first place.
This is more parody than governance; a tragicomedy of rule. It’s not just that Ramaphosa’s indecision and insipid leadership have finally filtered down to all levels of his administration. It’s indicative of a government that believes it can abdicate responsibility on a whim. It’s hubris of the highest order.
ANN CROTTY: Shades of grey in Eskom’s dodge
Eskom will still get its exemption — Treasury
U-turn on Eskom exemption is just temporary, Godongwana says
Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana nabbed 10km from Kenyan border
Former prison warder in court this week over Thabo Bester escape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.