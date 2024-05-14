Business and health professionals dismayed NHI bill will be signed
Busa has lobbied hard against the bill, saying that while it supports the need for reform, the legislation is unworkable and unaffordable
14 May 2024 - 10:43
UPDATED 14 May 2024 - 11:43
News that President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the controversial National Health Insurance (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/health/2024-05-13-breaking-news-ramaphosa-to-sign-nhi-bill-on-wednesday/) (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday has been met with dismay by organised business and healthcare professionals.
Business Unity SA (Busa) said it was deeply concerned by the development, as it believed the legislation was unimplementable and would damage the health system, the economy and investor confidence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.