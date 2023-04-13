Do not expect reprieve from Stage 6 blackouts today

Cooler-than-expected US inflation data leads to bullion prices inching up, despite a potential reduction in appeal due to rising interest rates
Expect stage-6 load-shedding for the foreseeable future: Eskom announced late on Wednesday that stage 6 would continue until further notice.
It said the higher level of blackouts was due to the breakdown of a generation unit at Medupi power station.
“Stage 6 load-shedding will continue until further notice. Eskom will provide an update as soon as any significant changes occur‚” said Eskom’s crisis communication manager Menzi Mngomezulu.
On Wednesday afternoon, the utility announced the implementation of stage 6 was due to a shortage of generation capacity and would only be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday.
It initially reported breakdowns were at 16‚772MW of generating capacity while planned maintenance meant a further 5‚807MW were out of use.
Eskom said the increase in demand after a long weekend and the reopening of schools had put additional strain on the system.
