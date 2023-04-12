Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

VW’s flagship Golf 8 R finally lands in SA after production delays

Packed with top-tier features and the optional Black Performance Package, the hot hatch is set to impress with a 235kW engine and a customisable range of options

12 April 2023 - 09:56 Motor News Reporter
Pricing for the new Golf 8 R starts at R912,800.
Pricing for the new Golf 8 R starts at R912,800.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen confirmed on Tuesday that the Golf 8 R will go on sale in SA from April 25. The local launch of this flagship model was delayed by production constraints brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the consequent parts-shortage crisis. 

The new Golf R is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged engine tuned to deliver 235kW and 400Nm of torque. Sent to all four paws via a seven-speed DSG transmission, Volkswagen claims this hot hatch will charge from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/h. Specify the optional Black Performance Package and this increases to 270km/h. Ticking this box also equips the Golf R with “drift mode” that, when selected, gives the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system a more rear-biased power delivery.

Standard features are generous for the money and customers can look forward to niceties such as smartphone inductive charging, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with safelock, Nappa leather R sport seats and a choice of three exterior colours (Pure White, Lapiz Blue Metallic and Deep Pearl Black).

Infotainment duties are handled by a top-tier Discover Pro system that pairs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch central HD touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included is adaptive chassis control with driving profile selection, a gorgeous set of 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels and fully automatic LED headlamps with high-beam assist. 

The Golf 8 R boasts tech-rich cabin features and supportive Nappa leather R sport seats.
The Golf 8 R boasts tech-rich cabin features and supportive Nappa leather R sport seats.
Image: Supplied

Customers not content with the standard amenities can customise their Golf R with a comprehensive range of options, including an Akrapovič R Performance exhaust system, head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights as well as an advanced suite of driver aids, including parallel park assist and adaptive cruise control. 

The Volkswagen Golf 8 R is priced from R912,800. This includes a three-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

REVIEW: Hyundai i30 N has the chops to fight the establishment

We have a go with the new model with a stronger engine and a new eight-speed automatic transmission
Life
1 week ago

REVIEW: Volkswagen Golf R grows up — maybe too much

The hot-hatch icon delivers quicker laptimes though it’s a bit lacking in character
Life
3 months ago

REVIEW: The Audi RS3 is a driver’s car par excellence

It is one of the best handling hatches we’ve tested, and it sounds glorious
Life
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kruger: Two different sides of the same park
Life
2.
These were SA’s best-selling bakkies in March
Life / Motoring
3.
New Toyota Vitz replaces Agya in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Book on wine and imperialism ...
Life
5.
Is collagen really the silver bullet for ageing?
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.