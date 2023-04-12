Investors’ attention is firmly on the March inflation report due later on Wednesday
LOCAL LAUNCH
VW’s flagship Golf 8 R finally lands in SA after production delays
Packed with top-tier features and the optional Black Performance Package, the hot hatch is set to impress with a 235kW engine and a customisable range of options
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen confirmed on Tuesday that the Golf 8 R will go on sale in SA from April 25. The local launch of this flagship model was delayed by production constraints brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the consequent parts-shortage crisis.
The new Golf R is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged engine tuned to deliver 235kW and 400Nm of torque. Sent to all four paws via a seven-speed DSG transmission, Volkswagen claims this hot hatch will charge from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/h. Specify the optional Black Performance Package and this increases to 270km/h. Ticking this box also equips the Golf R with “drift mode” that, when selected, gives the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system a more rear-biased power delivery.
Standard features are generous for the money and customers can look forward to niceties such as smartphone inductive charging, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with safelock, Nappa leather R sport seats and a choice of three exterior colours (Pure White, Lapiz Blue Metallic and Deep Pearl Black).
Infotainment duties are handled by a top-tier Discover Pro system that pairs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch central HD touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included is adaptive chassis control with driving profile selection, a gorgeous set of 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels and fully automatic LED headlamps with high-beam assist.
Image: Supplied
Customers not content with the standard amenities can customise their Golf R with a comprehensive range of options, including an Akrapovič R Performance exhaust system, head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights as well as an advanced suite of driver aids, including parallel park assist and adaptive cruise control.
The Volkswagen Golf 8 R is priced from R912,800. This includes a three-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.
