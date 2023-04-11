National

Ramokgopa and Gordhan at odds over future of Eskom’s ageing coal plants

Key cabinet meeting ahead for ministers

11 April 2023 - 05:04 Linda Ensor

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa appear to have different views on what to do with Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power plants.

If comments made by Gordhan in late March are anything to go by, robust debate is pending between the two ministers when Ramokgopa presents the cabinet with the findings of his visit to Eskom’s 15 power stations and with options on how to deal with their problems. He said at a media briefing last week that the presentation would probably be made this month...

