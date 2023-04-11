March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa appear to have different views on what to do with Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power plants.
If comments made by Gordhan in late March are anything to go by, robust debate is pending between the two ministers when Ramokgopa presents the cabinet with the findings of his visit to Eskom’s 15 power stations and with options on how to deal with their problems. He said at a media briefing last week that the presentation would probably be made this month...
Ramokgopa and Gordhan at odds over future of Eskom’s ageing coal plants
Key cabinet meeting ahead for ministers
