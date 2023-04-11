National

Ramaphosa faces uphill task in last leg of investment drive

President’s ambitious plan will be hampered by the energy crisis acting as a deterrent to investors

11 April 2023 - 19:58 Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa is this week expected to face the arduous task of rallying investors behind his new five-year, R2-trillion investment drive amid SA’s energy crunch as Eskom experiences multiple generation failures at its ageing coal plants.

Ramaphosa’s presidency is seen by investors as being conducive to the rapid implementation of reforms to electricity, rail, ports and water infrastructure, thereby bolstering economic growth, state revenue and economic stability.         ..

