Eskom expects regulators and lenders to approve its long-awaited separate transmission company by month end, with the new company boosting the utility’s outlook in the next year.
Announcing interim financial results on Friday, Eskom said that after halving its losses last year it now expects its pretax loss for the year to end-March to widen 113% to about R32bn. It cited falling sales and “constrained” plant performance plus low tariffs and high costs...
Final nods for Eskom transmission firm in the next few weeks
New arm will help improve utility’s outlook next year as it heads for expected R32bn pretax loss
