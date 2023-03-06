National

It was buffalo buyer’s responsibility to declare money to Sars, says presidency

No record that the tax agency was told of the $580,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said he received for the sale of game

06 March 2023 - 15:41 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 06 February 2023 - 19:04

The presidency has responded to the news that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stolen Phala Phala dollars were not declared to the SA Revenue Service (Sars), saying the responsibility to do so lay with the buffalo buyer.

“The obligation to declare the money to Sars was for the buyer to fulfil on arrival and not for the management of the farm during receipt of payment,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya...

