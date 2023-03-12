Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nehawu strike enters second week as Ramaphosa hosts Tanzanian president

Deputy public protector has given those implicated in the interim report on theft at president’s Phala Phala farm 10 days to respond to findings

12 March 2023 - 18:12 Thando Maeko

The countdown to respond for those implicated in the public protector’s interim report on the theft of cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala has begun. 

While Ramaphosa has been cleared of wrongdoing in the 2020 incident, his head of protection services Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode has been implicated for wrongdoing in the report handed over to named parties earlier this week. ..

