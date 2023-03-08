US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments suggest a bigger rate hike than expected, causing waves in currency markets
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
SCA acting deputy president Nambitha Dambuza says she is not persuaded another court will reach a different conclusion about Goane Montshiwa’s fitness to become a lawyer
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Four Swiss bankers will appear in court for allegedly failing to determine the identity of the beneficial owner of funds linked to Sergey Roldugin, known as ‘Putin’s Wallet’
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
The firm has dipped deep into the tech bin to make this high-riding four seater drive like a true Ferrari
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa as the country’s new electricity minister tasked with the unenviable burden of ending load-shedding.
With 10 other new appointments in the cabinet, Ramokgopa’s entry into the executive is the last throw of the dice by Ramaphosa as he flexes his political muscle to shore up delivery by his party before next year’s elections...
NEWS ANALYSIS: President flexes party muscle through cabinet appointments
