Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: President flexes party muscle through cabinet appointments

The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors

08 March 2023 - 05:00 Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa as the country’s new electricity minister tasked with the unenviable burden of ending load-shedding.

With 10 other new appointments in the cabinet, Ramokgopa’s entry into the executive is the last throw of the dice by Ramaphosa as he flexes his political muscle to shore up delivery by his party before next year’s elections...

