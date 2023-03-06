National

No record found of declaring Phala Phala dollars with Sars, DA says

The dollars, which were reportedly hidden inside a couch on the farm, were not declared to Sars upon entering SA, DA leader John Steenhuisen says

06 March 2023 - 11:17 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Phala Phala Wildlife in Bela Bela, Limpopo. File picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL.
Phala Phala Wildlife in Bela Bela, Limpopo. File picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL.

A Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) application by the DA to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has found there are no records of a declaration of the money President Cyril Ramaphosa received, which was later stolen at his Phala Phala farm. 

The dollars, which were reportedly hidden inside a couch on the farm, were not declared to Sars upon entering SA, said DA leader John Steenhuisen in a statement accompanied by the Paia response from Sars.

In 2022, Ramaphosa said he had received $580,000 from Hazim Mustafa, a Sudanese national, as payment for cattle as part of a legitimate business transaction.

In turn, Mustafa said in a media interview that he had complied with the requirement to declare the money to Sars officials at OR Tambo airport upon entering SA.

But the DA says this was not the case. 

“The DA received Sars’s response this morning, with the revenue service confirming that ‘the record does not exist and/or cannot be found’,” said Steenhuisen. 

“This was accompanied by an affidavit from Siyabonga Nkabinde, a legal specialist in Sars’s corporate legal services department.”

In his affidavit, Nkabinde confirms that “On or around January 17, I commenced engagements with various business units within Sars that I believed may be in the custody and/or be in possession and/or have knowledge of the record requested, and was advised that pursuant to the search for the record in various Sars Passenger Processing Systems the record could not be found and/or may not be in existence,” said Steenhuisen.

He said the information adds further credence to the findings of the section 89 panel’s report that there exists prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution, the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, as well as his oath of office.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nehawu appeals strike interdict, industrial ...
National / Labour
2.
State proposes drastic measures to save ailing ...
National
3.
Gauteng legislature speaker Mekgwe jets off on ...
National
4.
Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim dies at 53
National
5.
Gauteng residents run businesses from illegally ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH: ConCourt rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala Report

National

Ramaphosa set to announce cabinet reshuffle on Monday

Politics

Top court rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.