National

Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding again

10 January 2023 - 21:39 TimesLIVE
Picture: MARIBE TREVOR MOKGOBU
Picture: MARIBE TREVOR MOKGOBU

Eskom announced it will escalate load-shedding to stage 6, starting at 9pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday morning.

It said stage 6 nightly load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to 4pm until further notice.

“Seven units tripped on Tuesday, of which three have returned to service. In addition, the return to service of three other units has been delayed. Unit 1 of Matla power station will be shut down tonight to repair a boiler tube leak,” the power utility said on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Most read

1.
Knives out for energy red tape, says crisis ...
National
2.
No travel restrictions, but state to step up ...
National / Health
3.
Ramaphosa fires back in Zuma private prosecution ...
National
4.
Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding again
National
5.
Ramaphosa wants to retool industrial policy with ...
National

Related Articles

NEVA MAKGETLA: Fix the electricity system, not Eskom

Opinion / Columnists

De Ruyter assassination attempt shows the ‘battle for SA’, says Gordhan

National

STUART THEOBALD: Eskom’s renewable energy shocker

Opinion / Columnists

Load-shedding hampers chicken production at Astral

Companies / Industrials

Knives out for energy red tape, says crisis committee

National

EDITORIAL: ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of ...

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.