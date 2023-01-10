Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding again

Eskom announced it will escalate load-shedding to stage 6, starting at 9pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday morning.

It said stage 6 nightly load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm to 5am and stage 4 from 5am to 4pm until further notice.

“Seven units tripped on Tuesday, of which three have returned to service. In addition, the return to service of three other units has been delayed. Unit 1 of Matla power station will be shut down tonight to repair a boiler tube leak,” the power utility said on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE