De Ruyter assassination attempt shows the ‘battle for SA’, says Gordhan

Eskom CEO confirms that he collapsed after his coffee was laced with cyanide

08 January 2023 - 19:42 Hajra Omarjee and Denene Erasmus

An alleged attempt on Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s life in December shows the “intense battle taking place in SA”, said minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

This is a battle, he told Business Day, being fought between “those who want SA to work and thrive, and those who want to corruptly enrich themselves”...

