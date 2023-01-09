Companies / Industrials

Load-shedding hampers chicken production at Astral

Company is struggling to keep up with demand at fast food restaurants

09 January 2023 - 20:16 Mudiwa Gavaza

SA’s largest supplier of chicken to fast food outlets, restaurants and hotels has said it has failed to meet market demand due to ongoing blackouts in the country.

This could have an effect on businesses in the sector and their ability to meet consumer demand at food outlets...

